Macy's · 26 mins ago
$499 $999
$99 w/ white-glove delivery
Macy's offers the Astra Fabric Sofa in Gunmetal or Oatmeal for $499 plus $99 for white glove delivery. That's $500 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- White glove delivery includes assembly and set-up in the room of your choice.
Features
- Measures approximately 91" x 39" x 30"
- Reversible/detachable seat and back cushions
- Removable legs
Details
Comments
Expires 7/7/2019
Published 26 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
Amazon · 1 day ago
Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa
$310
free shipping
Amazon offers the Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch in Dark Gray or Light Gray for $309.99 with free shipping. Although unavailable for comparison elsewhere, that's a great price a sectional sofa in general. Buy Now
Features
- measures 79" x 30" x 35’’
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Felyx 6pc Sectional Sofa w/ 2 Power Recliners & 2 Consoles
$1,599 $2,854
$200 white glove delivery
Macy's offers the Felyx 6-Piece Fabric Sectional Sofa with Two Power Recliners and Two Consoles in Light Brown or Elk Gray for $1,599 plus $200 white glove delivery. That's $1,255 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 2 power recliners with power headrests
- 2 straight consoles with cup holders
- USB port
Amazon · 4 days ago
Safavieh Livingston Soho Foldable Sofa Bed
$369 $480
free shipping
Amazon offers the Safavieh Livingston Collection Soho Tufted Foldable Sofa Bed in Orange for $369 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $22, although most stores charge over $400. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart charges the same.
Features
- folds into a futon-style bed
- made of metal and eucalyptus wood with polyester upholstery
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa
$207 $500
free shipping
Amazon offers the Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa in Grey/Dark Grey for $206.89 with free shipping. That's $21 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find today by $5, although most merchants charge well over $300. Buy Now
Tips
- This item will ship in one to two weeks.
Features
- measures 80.3" x 32" x 32.7"
- microfiber upholstery
- tufted back cushions
- Model: CC-HRF-KS3-M26-DG-RA
Macy's · 2 hrs ago
Tommy Hilfiger All-American II Cotton Towels and Washcloths
$2
pickup at Macy's
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's at least $6 off list and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Buy Now
Features
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Cotton Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Cotton Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Cotton Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Ralph Lauren & Michael Kors Men's Suits
$82
free shipping
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's · 5 days ago
Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stripe Vested Wool Suit
$82 $650
free shipping
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stripe Vested Wool Suit in Charcoal for $81.96 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago, $568 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select regular and long sizes 37 to 38
Macy's · 2 wks ago
Macy's Shoe Clearance
25% to 50% off
free shipping w/ $75
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
