It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the Astra 91" Fabric Sofa in Dawson Oatmeal Grey for $499. Coupon code "HOME" cuts that to $449.10. With $99 for shipping, that's $550 off list and tied with last week's expired mention as the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 11. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Corner Sofa for $49.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Case Andrea Milano Bonded Leather Double Recliner Sofa for $449.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $279. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa in Grey/Dark Grey for $206.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month, and the lowest price we could find today by $6, although most retailers charge $289 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch in Dark Grey or Light Grey for $314.99 with free shipping. That's $85 off list and a low price for a sectional sofa in general. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in Bright White or Segovia Mauve for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $11 under last week's mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
