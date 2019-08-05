New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Astra 91" Fabric Sofa
$449 $999
$99 shipping

Macy's offers the Astra 91" Fabric Sofa in Dawson Oatmeal Grey for $499. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $449.10. With $999 for shipping, that's $550 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 4. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 91" x 39" x 30"
Details
Comments
  • Code "WKND"
  • Expires 8/5/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  Popularity: 3/5
  Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
