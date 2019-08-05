- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the Astra 91" Fabric Sofa in Dawson Oatmeal Grey for $499. Coupon code "WKND" cuts that to $449.10. With $999 for shipping, that's $550 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lucid 8-foot Convertible Foam Sofa for $234.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $96. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Case Andrea Milano Bonded Leather Double Recliner Sofa for $449.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $279. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Baja Futon Sofa Sleeper Bed in several colors (Blue pictured) with prices starting at $208.51. That's $231 off list and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Flash Furniture Harmony Series Leather Recliner Loveseat in Brown for $309 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans in several colors (Rinse pictured) for $24.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of kitchen accessories with prices starting from $4.76. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Save at least $8 on a variety of tools for nearly every application. Shop Now
Macy's offers a selection of kitchen items for $10 or less. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (If you're stocking up, orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
