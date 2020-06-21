New
Assassin's Creed: Origins for PC
free weekend

UPlay is offering the second-to-last Assassin's Creed game for free from June 19 to 21. Shop Now

Tips
  • IGN called it "a deep-dive into a truly stunning realization of ancient Egypt, with a rich series of cultures, genuine characters, and more mission variety than any other game in the series".
Features
  • you can preload now
  • your progression will be carried over if you purchase the game
  • Expires 6/21/2020
