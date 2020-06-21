UPlay is offering the second-to-last Assassin's Creed game for free from June 19 to 21. Shop Now
- IGN called it "a deep-dive into a truly stunning realization of ancient Egypt, with a rich series of cultures, genuine characters, and more mission variety than any other game in the series".
- you can preload now
- your progression will be carried over if you purchase the game
-
Expires 6/21/2020
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Link your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts to score 16 free games, plus a wealth of in-game items for other titles. Shop Now at Amazon
- Sign in to your Twitch and Amazon Prime accounts to redeem these offers. (You can claim them all, if you want.)
- Don't have Amazon Prime? A free 30-day trial is available, and content downloaded during that time is yours to keep.
- The King of Fighters 2000
- Fractured Minds
- Silence
- Samurai Shodown II
- Avicii Invector
That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find for this multiplayer fighting game. Shop Now
- includes 6 NEOGEO titles and 1 previously unreleased game
Play this early-access action game at no cost. Shop Now at Steam
- This game is not complete and may or may not change further.
- massively multiplayer
- PvP
That's the lowest price we could find for this prehistoric survival game by $10, although most charge $50. Shop Now
- survival, RPG, adventure game
You can use these for Zoom and other video-call backgrounds: Excite your colleagues with the grandeur of Asgard! Go retro with a comic based background! Add some tech savvy mystique into the mix with Tony Starks' lab! Shop Now
NASA offers up a whole host of resources for parents, educators, museums, and curious individuals, in commemoration of Earth Day's 50th anniversary. Shop Now
- educational resources, including Climate Science Resources, Living Landscapes, NASA Wavelength, and NASA Museum Alliance
- visuals, including NASA Earth Day Posters, NASA Earth Observatory, NASA Image and Video Library, and the NASA Eyes on Earth app
- videos, including NASA’s Earth Minute, NASA Explorers: Cryosphere, and NASA’s Frontiers of Climate Science
- "Earth: A Photo Essay" and "Earth at Night" eBooks
Maybe you're still social distancing. Doesn't mean you can't make video calls more magical! Download one of six backgrounds to use during these calls and visit the wonderful world of Disney! Shop Now
- Scroll to the middle of the page for downloading instructions.
- six backgrounds are available
Japanese Animation Studio Ghibli has released 12 artworks that people are flocking to use as Zoom and other video-call backgrounds. Add some spark to your next catch-up, dazzle people with mirages and a splash of color. Shop Now
- 12 picture selections
Sign In or Register