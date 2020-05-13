Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Green Man Gaming · 1 hr ago
Assassin's Creed: Origins for PC (Uplay)
$10 $60

An enormous Egyptian revenge saga at its lowest-ever price – it's the best deal today by $4. Buy Now at Green Man Gaming

Tips
  • You can get the Deluxe edition, which includes a bonus mission and exclusive gear, for $11.90.
  • Or, go for the Gold edition, which includes the Season Pass, for $17.
Features
  • It redeems as a Uplay download.
  • PC Gamer called it "one of the strongest games in the series"
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals PC Games Green Man Gaming
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register