14 mins ago
Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China for PC
free

This side-scrolling spinoff is completely free, direct from Ubisoft – other stores charge at least $9. Shop Now

Features
  • PC Gamer gave it 83/100, calling it "a stripped down stealth offering that reinvigorates Assassin's Creed by putting attention back on the sneaky stuff".
  • Expires 2/16/2021
    Published 14 min ago
