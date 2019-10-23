New
Walmart · 42 mins ago
Asmodee Takenoko Strategy Board Game
$18 $50
pickup at Walmart

That's $32 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon has it for the same with free Prime shipping.
Features
  • For 2 to 4 players
  • Play time is about 45 minutes.
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Card And Board Games Walmart Asmodee
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register