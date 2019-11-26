Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 37 mins ago
Asmodee Dixit Board Game
$10 $35
pickup at Walmart

That's $7 under our August mention, a low by $21, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • This is a Spiel de Jahres award-winning game
  • Amazon charges the same price
Features
  • imagination-based family boardgame
  • ages 8+
  • for 3 to 6 players
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Card And Board Games Walmart Asmodee
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register