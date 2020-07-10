New
UntilGone · 1 hr ago
$75 $80
free shipping
Coupon code "168FOOT" drops it to the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- Shiatsu massage to bottom & sides of feet
- dial in strength, massage type, and heat
3 mos ago
Ohi Superfood Bar
free
free shipping
Try one for free before you go spending $4 for one elsewhere. Shop Now
Tips
- Enter your name and email to receive a coupon code that you can use for a free bar at your preferred store.
TomTop · 1 mo ago
Portable Digital Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$16 $28
free shipping
That's a savings of $12. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- Available in Blue or White.
- This item ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
Features
- provides oxygen level and pulse rate measurements
- alarm for abnormal readings
- LED display
- one-key operation
- silicone finger mold
Cafago · 1 mo ago
Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
$12 $26
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Cafago
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
- This item ships from China and may take up to 3 weeks to arrive.
Features
- LED display
- measures blood oxygen saturation levels, pulse rate, and strength
Amazon · 2 days ago
Sinocare Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer
$35 $70
free shipping
Apply coupon code "07USEWQ50" for a savings of $94 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Sinocare Official US via Amazon.
Features
- accurate reading
- high temperature alarm
- LCD display
- requires AAA Batteries (included)
- Model: AET-R1D1
UntilGone · 1 mo ago
Honeycomb LED Touch Wall Lights 5-Pack
$30 $80
free shipping
Use coupon code "011HCMB" to drop the price to $29.99, a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- modular w/ magnetic edges
New
UntilGone · 58 mins ago
Bright Basics Motion Activated Wireless LED Light
$13 $15
free shipping
Coupon code "467LED-AFS" drops it to $27 off list price. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- 3000K cool white
- mounts easily with the included adhesive tape
UntilGone · 3 wks ago
Refurb Dell OptiPlex 7010 Core i5 Desktop PC w/ 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
$220 $230
free shipping
With coupon code "805MS", that's a $190 savings. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- A 30-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 3rd Gen. Intel i5 3.2GHz quad-core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
UntilGone · 3 wks ago
Costway Mountable/Stackable Electric Tumble Dryer
$400 $410
free shipping
Use coupon code "545TMB" to get the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at UntilGone
Tips
- This item is final sale and cannot be returned.
Features
- compact to save space
- designed for up 13.2 lbs of laundry
- Model: EP24458US
