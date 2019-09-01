Personalize your DealNews Experience
Create an account or log in to get started.
Hayneedle offers the Ashley Furniture Signature Design Coviar 6-Piece Dining Room Set with Bench in Brown for $404.99. Coupon code "LABORDAY" cuts it to $344.24 with free shipping. That's $71 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find now by $61. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ashley Furniture Signature Design Kimonte Dining Room Table in Dark Brown for $69.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Ashley Furniture Signature Design Hammis Dining Room Table in Dark Brown for $98.15 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most major retailers charge over $140. Buy Now
For Sam's Club members, Sam's Club takes up to $1,200 off select furniture for its Labor Day Furniture Sale. (Non-members pay a 10% surcharge, so in many cases it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) Plus, most items bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Honey Can Do 5-Shelf Steel Shelving Unit in Chrome for $33.74 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Wayfair continues to offer the Zipcode Design Sabine Sleeper Loveseat in several colors for $240.99 with free shipping. That's $46 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $238.99. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Modern Rustic Interiors Austen Twin Convertible Sleeper Sofa in several colors (Mustard pictured) for $247.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24 and $49 under our June mention of a very similar couch. (Most stores charge around $297.) Buy Now
