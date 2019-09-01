New
Ashley Furniture Signature Design Coviar 6-Piece Dining Room Set with Bench
$344 $496
free shipping

Hayneedle offers the Ashley Furniture Signature Design Coviar 6-Piece Dining Room Set with Bench in Brown for $404.99. Coupon code "LABORDAY" cuts it to $344.24 with free shipping. That's $71 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find now by $61. Buy Now

Features
  • 36" x 60" x 30" table
  • 4 chairs
  • bench
  • cushioned upholstery
  • Code "LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/1/2019
