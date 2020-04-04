Open Offer in New Tab
Ashley Furniture · 49 mins ago
Ashley Furniture Rustic 31.5" Wide Storage Cabinet
$189 $210
free shipping

It's about $39 under the best price we could find for a similar unit. Buy Now at Ashley Furniture

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "WAREHOUSE" to drop the price.
Features
  • measures about 32" x 72" x 16"
  • laminated engineered wood
  • Off-white woodgrain finish
  • 4 shelves (2 are adjustable)
  • includes a wall anchor kit
  • Code "WAREHOUSE"
