Ashley Furniture Labor Day Sale: Up to 30% off + extra 10% off

Get up to 30% off select new furniture and save an extra 10% with coupon code "LDAYDEALS". Plus get even bigger discounts in select categories, including up to 50% off outdoor furniture and decor, up to 60% off dining sets, and up to 40% off furniture. Shop Now at Ashley Furniture
- Shipping varies, but many items include free shipping.
Apply coupon code "60TLQCZA" for a savings of $210. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Coidak Wholesale Dealer via Amazon.
- adjustable armrest and backrest
- solid wood legs
It's regular price if you buy one, but a low cost for a sample along with a coupon for $5 off a future purchase. Plus, you get discounts for buying in quantities of two or more and the item itself can be used as a fidget squishy toy, a small pet or doll bed, a wrist or phone rest, or whatever else you can think of. Buy Now at Purple
- The included coupon applies to $5 off a $10 purchase.
- The 2-pack is $5, 5-pack is $10, and 30-pack is $30.
- non-toxic and hypoallergenic
Over 350 items are discounted, including furniture, lighting, throw pillows, and media console tables. Shop Now at CB2
- Shipping starts at $4.95.
That's the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $59 shipping fee.
- three adjustable shelves
- 36" x 80"
- Model: ID.BC36-RTA.TK.MA-HK
Sign In or Register