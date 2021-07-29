Ashland Fall Picks and Wreath Supplies at Michaels: 30% off

New
Michaels · 37 mins ago
30% off
pickup
Prices start at $1.39, with over 75 fall and Halloween options available. Shop Now at Michaels
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee; Or, orders over $59 get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Ashland Golden Yellow Sunflower pick for $3.49 ($1.50 off).
- Posted by Liz.
- Why does she love this deal? "I start dreaming of the fall season as soon as summer starts, so planning my fall decor now is a fun way to occupy my extra time. Really big discounts don't usually happen until later in the season, so this is a good discount for this time of year."
Details
Comments
-
Published 37 min ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
E6000 1-oz. Adhesive w/ Precision Tips
$2.97 $11
free shipping w/ Prime
You'd pay $5 or more elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Wagner Homeright Spray Shelter
$50 $63
free shipping
You'd pay around $14 more elsewhere, and it usually costs around $54 on Amazon. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- The small is available for $29.97 (usually $31.10 on Amazon) and $40.58 for the medium (usually costs $45.54 on Amazon).
Features
- 9-foot x 6-foot x 5.5-foot
- Tent-like structure
- Three-sided paint shelter design
- Mesh screen
- Model: C900038
Amazon · 2 days ago
KPCB Mini Sewing Machine
$20 $33
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon for 40% off (a savings of $13). Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by KPCB Tech via Amazon.
Features
- compatible with 90/14, 75/11, 80/12, and 10/16 needles
- automatic bobbin rewinding
- adapter and battyer power
- extension table
- two speeds
- foot pedal
- cuff slot
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Winsor & Newton 250-ml. Liquin Original Oil
$11 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best deal we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Michaels · 1 mo ago
Online Crafting Classes at Michaels
free
Take a crafting class via Zoom and learn something new. Classes are available in drawing, painting, jewelry-making, needlework, and more! Shop Now at Michaels
Tips
- Supply lists are on class description pages.
- Kids' classes are also available.
Features
- most classes are about an hour
Sign In or Register