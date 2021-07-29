Ashland Fall Picks and Wreath Supplies at Michaels: 30% off
Michaels · 37 mins ago
Ashland Fall Picks and Wreath Supplies at Michaels
30% off
Prices start at $1.39, with over 75 fall and Halloween options available. Shop Now at Michaels

  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee; Or, orders over $59 get free shipping.
  • Pictured is the Ashland Golden Yellow Sunflower pick for $3.49 ($1.50 off).
  • Posted by Liz.
  • Why does she love this deal? "I start dreaming of the fall season as soon as summer starts, so planning my fall decor now is a fun way to occupy my extra time. Really big discounts don't usually happen until later in the season, so this is a good discount for this time of year."
  • Published 37 min ago
