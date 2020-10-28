New
Ashland Creative Collection Ashland 7-Foot Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree
$50 $110
pickup

That's $60 off list and a low price for a 7-foot pre-lit tree in general. Buy Now at Michaels

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $7.95 shipping fee. (Alternatively, orders of $59 or more ship free.)
  • 210 clear incandescent lights
  • 22" diameter
  • 397 tips
  • flame retardant
