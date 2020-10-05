Add it to the cart to drop the price for a total savings of 78% off the list price.
Update: The price is now $18.19. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Vipoutlet via eBay.
- 24 watercolors, 22 oil pastels, 12 colored pencils, 8 markers, 8 watercolor pencils, 5 paint brushes, 4 graphite pencils, and more
- downloadable project sheets, instruction book, portfolio storage case, and collapsible easel
Published 23 hr ago
Verified 29 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
Take a crafting class via Zoom and learn something new. Classes are available in drawing, painting, journaling, needlework, and more! Shop Now at Michaels
- Sign up online to reserve your spot. Most classes are free of charge.
- most classes are one hour
It's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by greattoysandgifts via eBay.
- includes pre-cut wood pieces & clay balls
- Model: PFD32
Indulge your crafting hobbies and save some cash, too. Clearance items are up to 80% off, but you can also save 20% off regular-price items.
Update: Use code "20MADEBYYOU" to get the 20% off discount on full-price items. Shop Now at Michaels
- Orders over $59 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $6.95.
Clip the $4 off on page coupon and apply code "XKG6IIV3" to save $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Zxiixz via Amazon.
- includes 45mm rotary cutter, 5 extra cutter blades, quilting ruler, cutting mat, carving knife, and storage bag
Save on over 200 items including wheelbarrows, chainsaws, trimmers, leaf mulchers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on toasters, stand mixers, food processors, blenders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Apply coupon code "PFALL15" to save on almost 5,000 items, including electronics, computers, tools, TVs, toys, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Limit one use per transaction (or cart) while supplies last. Max one redemption per user.
- Coupon does not apply to auction-style listings or purchases made through the Best Offer feature.
- The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
- It cannot be combined with any other coupon.
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
