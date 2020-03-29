Personalize your DealNews Experience
Keep the kids busy during the quarantine and save 15% off arts and crafts sitewide. Shop Now at Melissa & Doug
Are you looking to make and donate face masks to local medical personnel during the pandemic? Joann Fabric has posted a video on how to make a face mask, so you can get to work right away. They've also included links to other tutorials. Shop Now at Joann Fabric
Save big on plenty of isolation-friendly crafts and hobbies. Shop Now at Barnes & Noble
That's the best price we could find by $13 for just the sewing machine alone elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a great, stimulating way to keep the kids occupied and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
