New
Michaels · 36 mins ago
Free
Break up the winter doldrums with free in-store arts and crafts classes and demonstrations. Shop Now at Michaels
Features
- kids' classes also available
Details
Comments
-
Published 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Prismacolor Premier Advanced Hand Lettering Set
$15 $41
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $5 below Target's price. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 2 pencils
- 7 illustration markers
- 2 dual-ended art markers
- eraser
- tips/tricks pamphlet
- Model: 2023754
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Disney Dreams Collection Thomas Kinkade Studios Coloring Book
$6.79 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $6 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 128 pages
- 63 paintings from Thomas Kinkade's Disney Dreams Collection
TomTop · 2 days ago
Atomstack 40W Desktop Laser Engraver
$280 $290
free shipping
That's $179 off the list price via coupon code "2022A5PRO". Buy Now at TomTop
Features
- fixed-focus laser
- 410x400mm engraving area
- for several types of material
- protective cover for eye protection
- can cut materials up to 12mm thick
- intelligent security protection to prevent fire
- integrated stepping motor and screw rod for more precision
- Model: A5 Pro
TomTop · 1 wk ago
Sculpfun S9 Laser Engraving Machine
$309 $486
free shipping
It's $177 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at TomTop
Features
- 5.5- to 6-watt diode laser power
- 410mm x 420mm carving area
- 0.06mm laser focus
- laser filter cover
Michaels · 1 wk ago
Michaels Mega Clearance Event
Up to 80% off
free shipping w/ $49
Shop and save on paper pads, color pencils, coloring books, yarn, tie-dye kits, beads, artificial flowers, party supplies, and more. Shop Now at Michaels
Tips
- Choose store pickup, where available, to avoid the $6.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
Sign In or Register