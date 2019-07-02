New
Walmart · 56 mins ago
$136 $149
free shipping
Walmart offers the Arctic King 5,000-BTU Mechanical Window Air Conditioner for $136 with free shipping. That's $13 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $20 less last August. Buy Now
Features
- cools up to 150 square feet
- two cooling and two fan speeds
- 24-hour on / off timer
- Model: WWK05CM91N
Details
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Haier 5,000-BTU Air Conditioner
$129 $167
free shipping
Walmart offers the Haier 5,000 BTU Air Conditioner for $129 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
Features
- non-ozone-depleting refrigerant
- cools up to 150 square feet
- 2 cooling & 2 fan speeds
- Model: QHV05LX
Walmart · 5 days ago
Cool Living 10,000-BTU 115V Window Air Conditioner
$216
free shipping
Walmart offers the Cool Living 10,000-BTU 115-volt Window Air Conditioner in White for $216 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $104. Buy Now
Features
- LCD display and remote
- cools up to 550 square feet
- programmable 24-hour timer
- multiple cooling and fan modes
- Model: CL-CLYW-30C1A
Walmart · 4 days ago
GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner
$136 $149
free shipping
Walmart offers the GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner for $136 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $13 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- two cooling modes & fan speeds
- slide out filter for easy cleaning
- easy mount window installation kit included
- Model: AET05LY
Walmart · 1 wk ago
TCL 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner
$218 $239
free shipping
Walmart offers the TCL 8,000-BTU Window Air Conditioner for $218 with free shipping. That's $21 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- cools rooms up to 350 sq. ft.
- 24-hour timer
- eco mode
- Model: TAW08CR19
Walmart · 1 day ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 4 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 4 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
