Walmart · 36 mins ago
Artdeco Home Tustin Convertible Sleeper Chair
$170 $250
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $13. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in several colors (Moon Light pictured)
  • converts from chair to a chaise lounge or bed
  • measures 30.3" x 35.4" x 31.9" as a chair
  • measures 74.8" x 30.3" as a sleeper
Details
Comments
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
Popularity: 4/5
