New
HSN · 1 hr ago
Art and Cook Precision Cutting Board w/ 2 Knives
$21 $30
$6 shipping

You'd pay $19 more for just the cutting board elsewhere. Buy Now at HSN

Tips
  • Available in Blue or Red.
Features
  • cutting board measures 11.5" x 15.75" x 2"
  • 3.5" paring knife with sheath
  • 5" Santoku knife with sheath
  • slip-resistant base
  • cutting ridges
Related
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen HSN
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register