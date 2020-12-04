New
Belk · 1 hr ago
Art + Sound Avant Wireless Bluetooth Soundbar Speaker
$14 w/ pickup $15
pickup

Choose in-store pickup to save an additional 10% for a total of $36 off list. Buy Now at Belk

Tips
  • Available in White or Black (pictured).
  • Can't get to the store to pick it up? It's $15 with free shipping on $49+ order.
Features
  • measures 16.5" x 4" x 5"
  • includes USB charging cable
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 12/6/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Speakers Belk
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register