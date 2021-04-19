New
Michaels · 1 hr ago
$1.99 $4
pickup
It's half off and at least a buck less than you'd pay for just a plain mug elsewhere. Buy Now at Michaels
Tips
- Opt for pickup to save $7 on shipping.
Features
- includes mug, paintbrush, and four paint pots
- for ages 8+
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 3 wks ago
Office Depot and OfficeMax Clearance Sale
Supplies from under $1
free shipping w/ $50
Shop and save on file folders, cleaning supplies, office furniture, backpacks, packing supplies, and more. Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
Tips
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the shipping charges, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more (or free next-business day shipping on $60).
Amazon · 1 day ago
Cricut Easy Press Mini Heat Press Machine
$49 $68
free shipping
That's $19 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Raspberry.
Features
- ceramic-coated heat plate
- 3 heat settings
- insulated safety base
- auto-shutoff feature
- Model: 2007468
Amazon · 6 days ago
Cricut Maker Machine
$299 $369
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
Features
- Bluetooth
- docking slot for phone or tablet
- cuts 300+ materials (sold separately)
- works with Cricut most tools (most sold separately)
- includes rotary blade, USB cable, practice materials, fine point pen, fine point blade, 50 ready-to-make projects, FabricGrip mat, & LightGrip mat
- Model: 2005464
Michaels · 1 wk ago
Strathmore 400 Series Hardbound Sketchbook
$10 $25
pickup
You'd pay at least $15 in local art supply stores. Buy Now at Michaels
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $6.95 shipping fee.
Features
- 8.5" x 11"
- 192 pages
