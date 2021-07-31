Art & Cook Waffle Maker for $28

It's $29 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- non-stick coating
- rotating function
- control knob for different browning settings
- indicator light
- drip tray
Apply coupon code "SHOP" to make this the lowest price we could find by $6, and the first deal we've seen on a new one in over a year. Buy Now at Macy's
- vertical design with batter pour spout
- 5-setting browning control
- ready-to-bake/ready-to-eat indicator lights
- audible alert
- Model: WAF-V100
- UPC: 086279087751, 096139235192, 772418483989
Save on over 2,000 items for your garden to spruce it up, with prices starting from under $10. Select from a wide range of choices from cushions and decor to patio sets, umbrellas, hammocks, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping (otherwise you can opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee)
- Coupon code "HOME" take an extra 10% off a very small number of items here.
- Pictured is the Aruba Gunmetal Aluminum End Table for $159 ($240 off).
Coupon code "SHOP" cuts $28 to $47 off the three sizes listed below. Shop Now at Macy's
- The sizes, with prices after code "SHOP":
- 22" for $81.59 ($28 off)
- 24" for $103.69 ($36 off)
- 28" for $133.44 ($47 off)
- In Silver or Red.
Macy's discounts over twenty-five thousand items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, home, bed and bath, furniture, beauty, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 or more to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. Free in-store pickup is also available on many items.
Coupon code "SHOP" cuts an extra 10% off beds, mattresses, patio sets, office furniture, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Parker Upholstered Queen Bed for $539.10 ($260 off).
It's $7 under our mention from a week ago and a savings of $36. Buy Now at Macy's
- 10-oz. per serving
- can be used with K-cups and ground coffee
- 1-touch control button with illumination
- auto shut-off
- detachable lid
- integrated reservoir
