Art & Cook T-Shaped Bag Clip 4-Pack for $6
New
Macy's · 49 mins ago
Art & Cook T-Shaped Bag Clip 4-Pack
$5.93 $15
pickup

It's a savings of $9 off list. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in Orange or Blue.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
Features
  • each measures about 4.5" long
  • plastic / steel construction
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 49 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Art & Cook
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register