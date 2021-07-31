Art & Cook Single Serve Coffee Maker for $35
Art & Cook Single Serve Coffee Maker
$35 $71
free shipping

It's $7 under our mention from a week ago and a savings of $36. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 10-oz. per serving
  • can be used with K-cups and ground coffee
  • 1-touch control button with illumination
  • auto shut-off
  • detachable lid
  • integrated reservoir
