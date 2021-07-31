Art & Cook Single Serve Coffee Maker for $35

It's $7 under our mention from a week ago and a savings of $36. Buy Now at Macy's
- 10-oz. per serving
- can be used with K-cups and ground coffee
- 1-touch control button with illumination
- auto shut-off
- detachable lid
- integrated reservoir
Published 55 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's $29 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- non-stick coating
- rotating function
- control knob for different browning settings
- indicator light
- drip tray
Save on over 20 small appliances, including air fryers, toaster ovens, mixers, coffee makers, blenders, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping is free for orders over $25; Or, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
- Pictured is the Black & Decker Crisp and Bake Air Fryer Toaster Oven for $63.99 (low by $6).
At 50% off, it's the lowest price we found by $20. Buy Now at Target
- 11” x 15.5” nonstick cooking surface
- reversible grill/griddle plate
- temperature control dial
- dishwasher-safe parts
- 1,500 watts
- 25.6" cord
- Model: HRG2100
That's a savings of $35 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
- 1,000-watt
- keep-warm function
- overheat protection
- Model: NS-MC60SS9
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at Amazon
- double-insulated freezer bowl
- 3 condiment containers
- removable parts
- cone holder
- Model: ICE-45P1
Save on over 2,000 items for your garden to spruce it up, with prices starting from under $10. Select from a wide range of choices from cushions and decor to patio sets, umbrellas, hammocks, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping (otherwise you can opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee)
- Coupon code "HOME" take an extra 10% off a very small number of items here.
- Pictured is the Aruba Gunmetal Aluminum End Table for $159 ($240 off).
Coupon code "SHOP" cuts $28 to $47 off the three sizes listed below. Shop Now at Macy's
- The sizes, with prices after code "SHOP":
- 22" for $81.59 ($28 off)
- 24" for $103.69 ($36 off)
- 28" for $133.44 ($47 off)
- In Silver or Red.
Macy's discounts over twenty-five thousand items, including clothing, shoes, accessories, home, bed and bath, furniture, beauty, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Spend $25 or more to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $10.95. Free in-store pickup is also available on many items.
Coupon code "SHOP" cuts an extra 10% off beds, mattresses, patio sets, office furniture, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
- Oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
- Pictured is the Parker Upholstered Queen Bed for $539.10 ($260 off).
