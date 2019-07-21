Macy's offers the Art & Cook Silicone & Stainless Steel Solid Turner in Blue for $5.93. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Mozaik Premium Plastic Mini 96-Piece Appetizer and Dessert Tasting Set for $8.79 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- 32 mini tasting plates, 16 mini tasting bowls, 32 mini tasting forks, and 16 mini tasting spoons
Amazon offers the Host Freeze 2-Piece Whiskey Glass Set for $9.59 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although most major retailers charge $28 or more.
Update: The price has dropped to $4.80. Buy Now
- Target matches this price with store pickup.
- freeze for at least 2 hours to keep drink between 43 and 53 degrees
- insulated silicone band for comfortable handling
- BPA-free
Walmart offers the La Gourmet 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer and Convection Oven in White for $39 with free shipping. That's $20 under our April mention, $50 off list, and the lowest prices we've seen for this size air fryer. Buy Now
- seven pre-set cooking modes
- Model: GD500
Maphyton via Amazon offers its Maphyton 6-Piece Silicone Cooking Utensil Set in Grey for $20.99. Clip the on-page $2 off coupon and apply code "EG8TJ2T7" to cut that to $8.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- FDA grade and BPA free
- heat resistant to 450°F
- non-stick
- wooden handle
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the refurbished Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for an in-cart price of $26.39 with free shipping. That's $23 under our mention last July for a new one and the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's also at least $33 under what you'd pay for a new one today). Buy Now
- A 90-day warranty is provided by VIPOutlet.
- 10 program settings
- 6 cooking modes
- Model: IP-LUX60
Walmart offers the Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart 7-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $99 with free shipping. That's $21 off this brand-new appliance from the makers of the Instant Pot. Buy Now
- 7 built in programs, including air fry, bake, broil, and dehydrate
- rotisserie-style rotating function
- includes drip pan, two cooking trays, rotisserie spit and forks
- Model: 140-3000-01
Today only, Macy's offers the Cuisinart Onyx Black & Rose Gold Skillet Set for $49.99. Coupon code "SUNDAY" drops that to $39.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $95 off and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we briefly saw it shipped for $2 less last week.) Buy Now
- compatible with gas, electric, glass, and halogen cooktops
- oven safe to 400°
Walmart offers the Nine Stars Touchless 13.2-Gallon Trash Can in Grey or Black for $35 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same.
- motion sensor
- ring liner
- three C batteries required (not included)
- Model: DZT-50-9
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey for $54. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $36 off and tied with last week's mention of a shipped unit as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from L to XXL
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Furniture Mania via Amazon offers the Divano Roma Furniture Two-Tone Microfiber and Bonded Leather Sectional Sofa in White/Grey for $599.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find by $369. Buy Now
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
