Macy's offers the Art & Cook 8-Piece Nylon Measuring Cup/Spoon Set in Blue for $8.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $4 less than the lowest price we could find for a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart offers the La Gourmet 6-Quart Digital Air Fryer and Convection Oven in White for $39 with free shipping. That's $20 under our April mention, $50 off list, and the lowest prices we've seen for this size air fryer. Buy Now
Timingtrain via Amazon offers the Lyon's Over-the-Sink Rack Dish Drainer for $140. Clip the $25 off on-page coupon and apply code "M2KCWP2A" to drop the price to $98.20. With free shipping, that's $13 under our mention from two weeks ago, $42 off, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now
Mukoko via Amazon offers its Mukoko 20-Oz. Insulated Coffee Mug for $26.99. Clip the 10% off coupon on the page and apply coupon code "40MUKOKO" to drop the price to $13.49. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Maphyton via Amazon offers its Maphyton 6-Piece Silicone Cooking Utensil Set in Grey for $20.99. Clip the on-page $2 off coupon and apply code "EG8TJ2T7" to cut that to $8.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $13 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price has increased to $10.49. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Nine Stars Touchless 13.2-Gallon Trash Can for $35 with free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from five days ago and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of kitchen accessories with prices starting from $4.76. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Save at least $8 on a variety of tools for nearly every application. Shop Now
Home Depot takes 30% off a selection of Luminarc 4- or 6-piece drinkware sets, with prices starting at $8.82. (Prices are as marked.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 or more to bag free shipping. Shop Now
Pottery Barn Teen offers the Pottery Barn Gear-Up Koala Carryall Lunch Bag for $7. Coupon code "BIGDEAL" knocks that to $5.25. With free shipping, that's $24 under list and the lowest price we could find. (It's also a great price for a name brand lunch box.)
Update: The price has increased to $9.99 before and $7.49 after coupon. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Vault Backpack in Moab Khaki Camo Print for $33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Today only, Amazon offers the Liquid Death Mountain Water 16.9-oz. Can 12-Pack for $17.59 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 less than what you'd pay from Liquid Death itself. Buy Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot or 7x13-foot Sun Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "97P8O3VL" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
