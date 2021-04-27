It's $40 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 fee.
- board measures 12.7" L x 8.6" W x 1.18" H
- includes a bamboo board & 4 cutting mats in assorted colors
- designed to reduce cross-contamination when preparing different food types
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's a phat savings of $30 off the list price and a nice price for a set like this (you'd pay about $10 more for something similar elsewhere). Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- hand wash
- each mat measures 11.8" x 9.05"
- bamboo board measures 12.7" x 8.6" x 1.18"
- marked color-coded mats for use with specific food groups
Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "AZ2DNX7C" for 55% off (a savings of $10). Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by SondikoDirt via Amazon.
- Butane gas is not included.
- adjustable flame
- continuous flame mode
- refillable
- finger guard
- safety lock
- Model: 8541884235
Save on small appliances for every surface in your kitchen - including pasta makers, espresso machines, and blenders. Shop Now at Sur La Table
- Pictured is the Philips Automatic Pasta Maker Plus for $199.96 ($20 low)
- Shipping starts at $5.99; orders of $75 or more ship for free.
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
Apply coupon code "TN2R8T66" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Qineng via Amazon.
- 4 single stackable shelves
- foldable
- measures 16.5" x 3" x 23"
Shop a selection of men's athletic shoes including Skechers from $25, adidas from $45, Asics from $40, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Choose from six styles with a savings of $60 on each. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shiping with orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Lands' End Men's The Ultimate Commuter Non-Iron Performance Tech Check Dress Shirt for $9.96 ($60 off).
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to drop it to $10.49, a savings of $85 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- available in Black & White (apparently)
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save $260 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Navy.
