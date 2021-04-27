New
Art & Cook 5-Piece Bamboo Board and Cutting Mat Set
$9.96 $50
It's $40 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 fee.
  • board measures 12.7" L x 8.6" W x 1.18" H
  • includes a bamboo board & 4 cutting mats in assorted colors
  • designed to reduce cross-contamination when preparing different food types
