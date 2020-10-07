It's $75 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- two 3.5" paring knife with sheaths
- 3.5" serrated paring knife with sheath
- 5" utility knife with sheath, 5" serrated utility knife with sheath, and 5" Santoku knife with sheath
- 7" Santoku knife with sheath
- 8" slicer knife with sheath, 8" bread knife with sheath, 8" carving knife with sheath, and 8" chef's knife with sheath
- shears with sheath
- small, medium and large flex cutting boards
-
Expires 10/7/2020
Published 24 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Sharp discounts on over 200 items, including knife sets, kitchen shears, and sharpeners. Shop Now at Abt
- The majority of these items ship for free.
Apply coupon code "VIP" for a savings of $55 – over half off its list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- 12 salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dinner spoons & teaspoons
- tablespoon, cold meat fork, slotted tablespoon, flat server, pie server, sugar spoon & butter serving knife
Apply code "VIP" to save an extra 25% off (up to $55 off list prices) a selection of flatware in services for 8 or 12. Shop Now at Macy's
It's the best price we could find by $75. Buy Now at Nordstrom Rack
- 3-1/2” paring knife
- 8" bread knife
- 8" cook’s knife
- 9" honing steel
- come-apart kitchen shears
- 5-slot block with bonus spoon
Save on over 3,800 items, including sectionals, recliners, sofas, mattresses, and beds. Shop Now at Macy's
- Free shipping at $25 applies for many smaller items, but oversize shipping charges apply for many items. (Where available, choose in-store pickup to dodge these fees.)
Save on over 2,700 discounted items, including clothing, handbags, jewelry, shoes, and bed and bath items. Narrow your selection using the discount range in the left hand sidebar. Shop Now at Macy's
- Get free shipping on orders over $25 or opt for in-store pickup where available; otherwise, you'll pay $10.95.
Apply coupon code "VIP" to put it at the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $25 or more will qualify for free shipping.)
- ribbed surface
- plate rack folds down for storage
- Model: 85139
Apply coupon code "VIP" to cut $315 off list for the best price we've seen for a similar Calvin Klein sport coat. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in several colors (Navy pictured).
Sign In or Register