Art & Cook 25-Piece Cutlery Set for $20
Macy's · 42 mins ago
Art & Cook 25-Piece Cutlery Set
$20 $100
free shipping w/ $25

That's $5 under our October mention, $80 off, and a very low price for this many knives. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
  • assortment of stainless steel knives w/ sheaths
  • small, medium, & large flex cutting boards
  • shears w/ sheath
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
