Art & Cook 25-Piece Cutlery Set for $20

That's $5 under our October mention, $80 off, and a very low price for this many knives. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- assortment of stainless steel knives w/ sheaths
- small, medium, & large flex cutting boards
- shears w/ sheath
-
Expires in 13 hr
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
It's the best price we could find in any color by $3. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee or spend over $25 to bag free shipping.
- 8" chef's knife
- 5" utility knife
- 3.5" paring knife
- white faux marble-finish handles
It's $12 under list price. Buy Now at REI
- Orders of $50 or more ship free; otherwise, choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
- Available in Black or Blue.
- 2 stainless steel straws, 1 silicone straw tip, 1 straw cleaner, 1 stainless steel spork and 1 pair of stainless steel chopsticks
That's the best shipped price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Red/Carbide pictured).
- non-slip base
- rubber grip handle
- coarse and fine sharpening options
- works on straight and serrated edge blades
- Model: 50009
That's a low by $8, although most charge $130. It's also the best price we've seen for this set. Buy Now at Macy's
- triple-rivet handles
- single piece precision stamped blades
- includes a paring knife, serrated utility knife, Santoku HE knife, utility knife, bread knife, chef's knife, 6 steak knives, sharpener, and kitchen shears
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Alfani Men's Zip-Front Sweater Jacket for $16.16 ($49 off).
Save on kitchen gadgets, cookware, and more, including cutlery sets and storage solutions. Shop Now at Macy's
- Apply coupon code "FRIEND" for an extra 30% off select items.
- Orders over $25 get free shipping. Otherwise, shipping is $10.95.
- Pictured is the Art & Cook 7-Pc. Knife Set with Tie-Dye Handles & Blade Guards for $9.93 ($15 off).
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save an additional $18. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Grey / Blue Plaid in select sizes 44S to 50R.
It's $10 under last week's mention, $40 under list ,and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 fee.
- board measures 12.7" L x 8.6" W x 1.18" H
- includes a bamboo board & 4 cutting mats in assorted colors
- designed to reduce cross-contamination when preparing different food types
That's a phat savings of $30 off the list price and a nice price for a set like this (you'd pay about $10 more for something similar elsewhere). Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- hand wash
- each mat measures 11.8" x 9.05"
- bamboo board measures 12.7" x 8.6" x 1.18"
- marked color-coded mats for use with specific food groups
Sign In or Register