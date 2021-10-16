It's a buck under our May mention, $81 off list, and the best price we've ever seen for this set. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- assortment of stainless steel knives w/ sheaths
- small, medium, & large flex cutting boards
- shears w/ sheath
Expires 10/25/2021
Published 35 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Save up to $50 on a few individual pieces and sets. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Wusthof 3-Piece Gourmet Utility Set for $24.47 (a savings of $15).
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Japanese high carbon stainless steel hollow edge blade
- full tang handle
- hand wash only
- Model: 07144DS
It's $15 under list price and $13 under our previous mention, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3" spear point paring knife
- 4.5" utility knife
- come-apart kitchen shear
- Model: 9676
Save $8 via coupon code "CEZ58CEZ". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by AngLinkDirect via Amazon.
- one-piece forged blade
- riveted pakkawood handle
- high-carbon stainless steel
Saving $45 on this set is what you might call the icing on the cupcake. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
- includes 12 reusable silicone cups to reduce paper waste
