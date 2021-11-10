The price drops in cart to $85 off list. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or spend $25 for free shipping.
- assortment of stainless steel knives w/ sheaths
- small, medium, & large flex cutting boards
- shears w/ sheath
-
Expires in 7 hr
Published 19 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
- Japanese high carbon stainless steel hollow edge blade
- full tang handle
- hand wash only
- Model: 07144DS
Save $2 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Posted by Ashley.
- Why does she love this deal? "It's a handy kitchen tool!"
- 6.75" stainless steel blade
- wooden handles
It's $85 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
- high-quality stainless steel
- includes 8" carving knife, 7" carving fork, 10" x 14.75" cutting board, & 2-stage handheld sharpener
- Model: 17552-010
Apply coupon code "9NI7NXCB" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Enoking via Amazon.
- high carbon steel blade
- ergonomic handle
- full tang
Save on clothing, shoes, luggage, jewelry, small appliances, seasonal decorations, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
Save on Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Hugo Boss, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more).
- Pictured is the Calvin Klein Men's 3pc. Eternity Gift Set for $50.25 ($89 off)
This is an unusual low for a Guess dress; Nordstrom charges $98. Buy Now at Macy's
- In Bleached Blue Multi.
- Spend $25 for free shipping, or opt for store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Save on almost 100 styles of men's boots, and nearly all of them get free shipping. Shop Now at Macy's
- Madden Men's Baillo Combat Boots pictured for $54 ($36 off).
Saving $45 on this set is what you might call the icing on the cupcake. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Orders of $25 or more get free shipping.
- includes 12 reusable silicone cups to reduce paper waste
Sign In or Register