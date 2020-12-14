Save $40 off list price for this kitchen essential. Buy Now at Macy's
- includes 8" chef's knife, 8" slicer knife, 8" bread knife, 7" santoku knife, 5.5" serrated knife, 3.5" paring knife, 6 4.5" steak knives, shears, and sharpener
Expires 12/18/2020
Published 50 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
That's $10 off, $5 under their Amazon storefront, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rite Aid
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders of $35 or more.
- commercial grade stainless steel
- dispenses ice cream in perfect cylinders
It's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- superior heat retention and even cooking
- ergonomically-designed handles
- Model: JB0200
Apply coupon code "GRINDERTODAYONLY" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at crystaliausa.com
- Available in several colors (Antique Copper pictured).
- short handle
- detachable ornate holder
- sliding pour hole
Save on pans, skillets, knives, blenders, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Masterpan Copper Tone 8" and 9" Ceramic Frying Pans 2-Pack for $21.99 (low by $1)
Save on men's, women's, and kids' apparel and shoes, jewelry, handbags, hoe items, and more. Plus, apply coupon code "GIVE" to take an extra 20% off sale items. (Select categories receive an extra 15% off.) Alternatively, coupon code "GIVE25" takes an extra $10 off orders of $25 or more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more.
Save on over 3,500 items including clothing, jewelry, bedding, luggage, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Lauren Ralph Lauren Luke Wool-Blend Classic-Fit Peacoat for $99.99 ($18 low).
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
It's $61 under list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping; otherwise, choose curbside pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
- Available in Chambray Blue at this price.
That's a little under what Carter's is selling it for and a couple bucks under Kohl's. Buy Now at Macy's
- it's available in Green in sizes 3-months to 12-months
- pad your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 fee applies.
