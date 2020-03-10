Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Art & Cook 100-Piece Food Storage Set
$15 $50
That's $35 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee.
  • one 42-cup rectangular container with lid and carrying handle
  • eight 26.3-oz. rectangular containers with lids
  • eight 24.3-oz. round containers with lids
  • 25 10.1-oz. rectangular containers with lids
  • eight 8.1-oz. round containers with lids
  • all 49 containers and their 49 lids fit into the large container for compact storage
  • Expires 3/10/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
