Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
Arrow Squeeze Driver Tool
$10
free shipping

That's a savings of $5 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "TOOL319" to get this discount.
Features
  • 6 screw bits
  • 4 socket bits
  • compatible with standard bits
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "TOOL319"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Hand Tools That Daily Deal Arrow
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register