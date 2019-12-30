Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 11 mins ago
Aroma 14-Cup Rice Cooker
$15
pickup at Walmart

That's $25 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • prepares 4 to 14 cups of any variety of cooked rice
  • automatic keep-warm function
  • steams meat and vegetables while rice cooks below
  • non-stick removable cooking pot
  • includes a steam tray, rice measuring cup, and serving spatula
  • Model: ARC-327NGP
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 11 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Aroma
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register