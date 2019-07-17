New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Aroma 14-Cup Rice Cooker
$13 $40
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Aroma 14-Cup Rice Cooker in White for $12.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $27 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • prepares 4 to 14 cups of any variety of cooked rice
  • automatic keep-warm function
  • steams meat and vegetables while rice cooks below
  • non-stick removable cooking pot
  • includes a steam tray, rice measuring cup, and serving spatula
  • Model: ARC-327NGP
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Aroma
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register