Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 42 mins ago
Aroma 14-Cup Rice Cooker
$11 $40
pickup

That's $4 under our mention from December and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • prepares 4 to 14 cups of any variety of cooked rice
  • automatic keep-warm function
  • steams meat and vegetables while rice cooks below
  • non-stick removable cooking pot
  • includes a steam tray, rice measuring cup, and serving spatula
  • Model: ARC-327NGP
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Small Appliances Walmart Aroma
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register