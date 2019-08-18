Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Armorguard 18-Gun Fire Resistant Convertible Safe with Electronic Lock for $385.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a month ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $143.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Stack-On Products Sentinel 18-Gun Fully Convertible Steel Security Cabinet for $159.99 with free shipping. That's $60 under the lowest price we could find for a similar cabinet elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Stack-On 8-Gun Steel Security Cabinet for $83.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $15. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Haier 5.1-Channel 160-watt Soundbar for $39 with free shipping. That's $99 off list and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Flash Chicken via Amazon offers its Flash Chicken 48-Piece Minifigures Building Bricks for $36.99. Coupon code "UDZW27UM" drops the price to $12.95. With free shipping, that's $2 under our June mention, $24 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Yangus via Amazon offers its Adisputent Women's High Waisted 2-Piece Vintage Swimsuit in Navy Flamingo from $20.99. Clip the 10% off on page coupon and apply code "FS3E688C" to drop the price to $15.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 20. Shop Now
