Walmart offers the Armorguard 18-Gun Fire Resistant Convertible Safe with Electronic Lock for $385.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week as the best deal we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $164.) Buy Now
- fire-resistant for up to 30 minutes at 1,400° Fahrenheit
- drill-resistant hardened steel plate
- three adjustable shelves
- two compartments
- 2-way locking with 1.5" large live action locking bolts
- Model: A-18-MB-E-S
Walmart offers the Stack-On 8-Gun Steel Security Cabinet for $89.99 with free shipping. That's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find now by $24.
Update: The price has dropped to $84.99. Buy Now
- holds eight rifles or shotguns
- measures 17" x 11" x 53"
- Model: GCB-8RTA
Walmart offers the Stack-On Products Sentinel 18-Gun Fully Convertible Steel Security Cabinet for $159.99 with free shipping. That's $60 under the lowest price we could find for a similar cabinet elsewhere. Buy Now
- 3-point locking system
- adjustable shelves
- foam padding
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
Gruory via Amazon offers its Insma Wireless RF Switch for $16.69. Coupon code "INSMACODE" drops the price to $10.01. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 98-foot range
Amazon offers the Prime-Line 5-Pin Re-Keying Kit in several styles (Weiser pictured) with prices starting from $8.52 as listed below. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by about a buck. Shop Now
- Weiser Re-Keying Kit for $8.52
- Schlage Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
- Kwikset Re-Keying Kit for $9.97
