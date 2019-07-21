New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Armorguard 18-Gun Fire Resistant Safe
$386
free shipping

Walmart offers the Armorguard 18-Gun Fire Resistant Convertible Safe with Electronic Lock for $385.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week as the best deal we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $164.) Buy Now

Features
  • fire-resistant for up to 30 minutes at 1,400° Fahrenheit
  • drill-resistant hardened steel plate
  • three adjustable shelves
  • two compartments
  • 2-way locking with 1.5" large live action locking bolts
  • Model: A-18-MB-E-S
  • Published 1 hr ago
