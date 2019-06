That's $75 off and the best deal around

32 Degrees offers its 32 Degrees Men's Ultra-Light Down Packable Jacket in several colors (Cool Grey pictured) forplusfor shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention, $75 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. It's available in select sizes from L to XXL.Note: This item is final sale and cannot be returned or exchanged.