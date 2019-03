A DealNews exclusive!

Petmate offers the Arm & Hammer Sifting Litter Pan with 90 Litter Pan Wipes for. Plus, coupon code "DNCAT" bags. That's the lowest price we could find by $13 for all four items purchased separately elsewhere. The pan lifts up to filter larger pieces of waste and the included wipes feature scrubbing fibers to make cleaning easier. Deal ends March 22.