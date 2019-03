Best Buy via Google Express offers the Arlo Indoor/Outdoor Smart Home Security Light 2-Pack forwith. That's $130 under our mention from last August, $180 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Each light is weather-proof, can be controlled remotely via app, and has 400 lumens brightness. They also work with Amazon Alexa and Arlo camera systems.Note: First-time Google Express customers can take 20% off via code "FEBSAVE19".