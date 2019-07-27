- Create an Account or Login
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Arlo Indoor/Outdoor Smart Home Security 2-Light Set with Extra Battery for $279.99. At checkout, that drops to $129.99. With free shipping, that's at least $75 less than you'd pay for these items elsewhere, although we saw it for $30 less in our May mention. Buy Now
Amazon offers the August Smart Keypad for $53.06 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw it for $2 less in last month's mention. (For further comparison, most retailers charge $60 or more). Buy Now
DSGC via Amazon offers the Bosiwo 1080p WiFi Outdoor Camera for $59.99. Coupon code "D8X2Y2SE" cuts the price to $34.79. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from three weeks ago, $25 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Electronic Deadbolt Door Lock in Satin Nickel or Oil-Rubbed Bronze for $69.99. Coupon code "ABHOME" cuts that to $59.49. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a month ago at $11 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Oval Egg Privacy Door Knob with Lock in Matte Black for
$9.18 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $6 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $7.80 via coupon code "ABHOME". Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express takes an extra 10% off select items via coupon code "GDSMZL". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That makes select items cheaper than Best Buy's Black Friday in July deals. Shop Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Western Digital Easystore 4TB USB 3.0 External Hard Drive bundled with a Western Digital 32GB Easystore USB Flash Drive for $89.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts it to $80.99. With free shipping, that's $9 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $19. (It's also within $1 of the best price we could find for the hard drive alone.) Deal ends July 27. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the GoPro Hero7 Silver 4K Action Camera for $199.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $179.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our mention from last week and the best price we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find today by $35. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the 6-lb. Acer Nitro 5 Intel Coffee Lake Core i5 2.3GHz 15.6" 1080p Gaming Laptop in Shale Black for $599.99. Coupon code "GDSMZL" cuts that to $539.99. With free shipping, that's $117 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price today by $128. Buy Now
