This is the best deal we've seen for this system. It ties the best outright price we've seen, plus the added value of the 3 bonus items. For further comparison, the base system alone is $399.99 at Amazon. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $291 off, the lowest price we could find, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Sam's Club
That's $550 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lorex Technology
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Lorex Technology
That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Shop laptops from $250, TVs from $140, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
That's the best laptop sale we've seen from this store all year. Shop Now at Best Buy
Best Buy takes up to $150 off the list price of Samsung's new flagship line, which stacks with the trade-in discount (up to $700) to make this the best place to preorder. Shop Now at Best Buy
That's $250 off list, tied with our mention from last month, and the still the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
