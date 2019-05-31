JCPenney offers the Arizona Men's Long Sleeve Flannel Shirt in several colors (Black Ombre pictured) for $5.39. Coupon code "TOSAVE8" cuts it to $4.31. Opt for $3.95 ship to store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee (free same-day pickup may be available, depending on ZIP). That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from last week. Buy Now
Features
  • available in select sizes S to XL