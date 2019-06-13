New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
$28 $99
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Arizona Men's Levitt Lace Up Lace-up Boots in Black for $34.49. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $27.59. Opt for free same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $71 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends June 13. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 7 and 8 only
Details
Comments
6pm · 1 mo ago
Nike Men's Shoes at 6pm
At least 50% off
6pm continues to take at least 50% off a selection of Nike men's shoes. Shipping adds $3.95, although orders of $50 or more bag free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best sale we've seen on Nike shoes at 6pm. Shop Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Nike · 11 hrs ago
Nike Men's Fly.By Low II Shoes
$37
free shipping
Nike offers the Nike Men's Fly.By Low II Shoes in White or Dark Grey for $48.97. Coupon code "SAVE25" cuts the price to $36.73. Plus, Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- Available in medium and wide widths in select sizes 7 to 16.5
Rakuten · 3 days ago
ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes
$24 $30
free shipping
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lique Shoes in several colors (Stone Grey/Birch pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $23.99. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from five days ago, tied as the best deal we've seen, and the lowest price today by $21. Buy Now
Features
- select sizes 7 to 13
JCPenney · 3 days ago
JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels
from $6
free shipping w/ $99
That's a savings of at least $34 off
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels with prices starting from $5.60 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- JCPenney Home Pasadena Print Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel for $5.60 ($34 off)
- JCPenney Home Plaza Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel for $8.40 (pictured, $52 off)
JCPenney · 3 days ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$25 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
- Model: Q7s3556b64c-003
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$18 $56
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Black or Tan for $21.99. Coupon code "19SHOP" cuts that to $17.59. Opt for same-day pickup, where available, to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from six days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $6. Deal ends June 12. Buy Now
Features
- measures 3.25" x 3.25" x 10.5"
- 2 zipper pouches (mesh and non-mesh), and 2 fold-over pouches
JCPenney · 4 hrs ago
St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes
$14 $60
$3.95 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Balsam Lace-Up Oxford Shoes in Black for $17.99. Coupon code "TOSAVE8" cuts that to $14.39. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may be available.) That's $46 off and an incredibly low price for a pair of oxfords.
Update: The above coupon has expired; however, coupon code "19SHOP" yields the same discount. Buy Now
Tips
- Wide sizes cost more so be sure to select "medium" width
Features
- Available in select medium sizes from 8 to 13
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
Arizona Men's Printed Knit Shorts
$9 $12
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Arizona Men's Printed Knit Shorts in Visibly Blue Lemon for $8.99. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's $3 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes S to XXL
