JCPenney offers the Arizona Men's Flex Slim Straight Flex Jeans in several colors for $42. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $14.70. Choose $3.95 in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same day pickup may also be available.) That's $23 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Arizona Men's Flex Relaxed-Fit Straight Jeans in several colors (Medium Stone pictured) for $21.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $15.39. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of $27 off list and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $14.70. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Levi's Men's 511 Slit Fit Jeans in Ducky Boy Stretch for $20. Plut Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Calvin Klein Jeans Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Jeans in Ruby Blue for $26.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $63 off and the second lowest price we've seen, although we saw them for $8 less last month in a different color. Buy Now
Sierra offers the factory-second Carhartt Men's B13 Loose Original Fit Work Dungarees in Deepstone or Darkstone for $19.99 plus $5.95 for shipping. That's $23 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Wind Up pictured) for $19.92. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of St. John's Bay Women's Shirts with prices starting from $2.37 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of at least $15 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Flex RN 2018 Running Shoes in several colors (Black/Dark Grey) for $59.49. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our September mention in another color and the lowest price we could find today by $6. Buy Now
JCPenney discounts a selection of regularly-priced and sale items via coupon code "SHOP79" as detailed below. Exclusions apply. Deal ends September 5. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Claiborne Men's No Tuck Long Sleeve Textured Slim Fit Button-Front Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $44. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts it to $15.40. Choose $3.95 in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available.) Buy Now
JCPenney offers a selection of Arizona Women's Sandals for $17.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $12.59. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Pickup is free for orders over $25.) That's $27 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
