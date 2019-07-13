JCPenney offers the Arizona Men's Flex Relaxed-Fit Straight Jeans in several colors (Medium Stone pictured) for $21.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $15.39. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's a savings of $27 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes 26x29 to 42x36
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans in several colors (Garland pictured) for $27.80. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $13 under last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
- JCPenney charges the same price
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 42x32
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
- available in sizes 30x30 to 46x34
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Fit Stretch Jeans in Damaged Hector for $23.80. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- most sizes 29x32 to 44x32
Men's Wearhouse offers a selection of clearance jeans for $29.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Reward members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's a savings of up to $168. Buy Now
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $41 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 40x29
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel frame
- water-repellent canopy
- stands 112" high
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Classic-Fit Twill Blazer in several colors (Signature Navy pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $20.99. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes S to XXL
