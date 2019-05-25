JCPenney offers the Arizona Men's Carpenter Jeans in Medium Sand for $17.99. Coupon code "MPB330" drops that to $12.59. Opt for $3.95 ship to store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may be available for select zip codes). That's $37 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
  • available in select sizes 29" x 30" to 40" x 32"